Alumni Association Honors Nine Graduates With Achievement Award

The Penn State Alumni Association will honor nine graduates with its 2017 Alumni Achievement Award at a ceremony this month. The Alumni Association created the award in 2005 for graduates 35 years of age or younger.

These alumni were nominated by an academic college or campus and will return to State College to present guest lectures in Penn State classrooms. They will officially be granted the award on March 31.

Among the honorees is John Urschel, who was recently featured in Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Science list and spoke at the Eberly College of Science as the 2016 commencement speaker.

Here are the graduates being honored with this year’s award: