Borough Councilwoman Cathy Dauler Running For State College Mayor

State College Borough Councilwoman Cathy Dauler added her name to the growing list of candidates for mayor after declaring her candidacy on March 10.

Dauler, a 35-year resident of State College, holds degrees from Marietta College and Lesley University and currently works as a private tutor. She was first elected to the council in 1999 and was re-elected in 2003, 2011 and 2015. She served as council president from 2006 to 2008.

In addition to her Borough Council experience, Dauler serves on the Board of Directors for the Downtown Improvement District and is a member and former president of the College Heights Neighborhood Association.

Dauler hasn’t released a campaign platform on her personal website yet, but the website does list her commitment “promoting and shaping a promising future for State College.” She was one of two council members to vote against an ordinance to decriminalize the possession of marijuana last August.

Dauler will run against fellow councilwoman Janet Engemen, local business owner Michael Black, and former Borough Council president Donald Hahn. Current State College Major Elizabeth Goreham announced that she would not seek reelection in February.

This year’s primary election is on May 16.