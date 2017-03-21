Jury Set In Spanier Trial; Tim Curley And Gary Schultz To Testify

A 12-person jury consisting of seven women and five men is in place for former Penn State president Graham Spanier’s trial, which begins today after more than four years of anticipation. Two key players in the Jerry Sandusky scandal — former athletic directer Tim Curley and former senior vice president Gary Schultz — will testify against their former boss.

Both Curley and Schultz took plea deals last week that will likely help them avoid more jail time than if they were to stand trial. The men pled guilty to endangering the welfare of children and could now play an integral role in deciding Spanier’s fate with their testimony. Spanier is facing charges of endangering the welfare of children and conspiracy.

The loaded prosecution witness list also includes former Second Mile charity executive director Jack Raykovitz, according to Philly.com. Former graduate assistant and quarterbacks coach Mike McQueary is also on the witness list.

Philly.com also reported Spanier was offered the same plea deal as Curley and Schultz, but opted to stand trial. Longtime friend and current Penn State trustee Al Lord told the website Spanier said he’d “rather go to jail for telling the truth than admit to a lie and say I did something I didn’t do.”

Spanier himself is still pursuing a lawsuit against former FBI director Louis Freeh, who Spanier claims helped defame him in his infamous report that stated he knew about allegations of child sexual abuse against Jerry Sandusky dating back to 1998. The report was used by the NCAA to bring crippling sanctions against Penn State.