Offensive Tackle Noah Beh To Transfer From Penn State

Redshirt junior offensive tackle Noah Beh wasn’t listed on Penn State’s spring roster Tuesday. It appears he’ll transfer to Delaware, as first reported by Lions247, though the Scranton, Pa., native had yet to make an announcement via his Twitter at time of publication.

He would follow in the footsteps of former Nittany Lion linebacker Troy Reeder if he were indeed to become a Fightin’ Blue Hen. Beh arrived at Penn State as a three-star prospect from the program’s 2014 recruiting class. It looked like last season was going to be Beh’s big breakout, as he drew rave reviews following the Blue-White game, but he was suspended indefinitely for a violation of team rules in October.

Penn State has built a wealth of depth at offensive tackle heading into spring practice, meaning Beh would likely have been relegated again to a role on special teams, where he played 13 games in 2015.