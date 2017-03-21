Philadelphia D.A. And Former USG President Seth Williams Charged With Corruption

Seth Williams — current Philadelphia district attorney and former Penn State Undergraduate Student Government president — was indicted on 20 counts by federal authorities as reported by Philly.com.

Charges against Williams, who’s served as the D.A. since 2010, include corruption, wire fraud, and the promotion of bribery using interstate facilities. The 50-year old has significant Penn State ties; Williams graduated from the university in 1989 and was named only the third black USG president in school history. During his time at Penn State, Williams led the charge in trying to bring more racial equality to campus — even being subject to death threats from Ku Klux Klan while being arrested two times according to an article from the Daily Collegian.

Williams expressed his sorrow upon announcing his decision to not seek re-election last month“I have made regrettable mistakes in my personal life and personal financial life that cast an unnecessary shadow over the District Attorney’s Office,” Williams said.

According to Philly.com, Williams’ finances have been under investigation by the IRS since the summer of 2015. A federal grand jury also subpoenaed his campaign financial records to monitor his spending habits — primarily to find out if Williams was spending this money on personal expenses. Williams was also hit with a $62,000 fine in January relating to a failure to report gift donation amounts to the Philadelphia Board of Ethics.

Primary elections will occur on May 16.