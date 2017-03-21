Seven Things To Look Forward To Throughout The Rest Of The Semester

For the most part, it’s widely agreed upon that fall semester is superior to spring semester. While I personally prefer the excitement of football season and the transition into sweater weather, it feels unfair to simply write off all the exciting events that take place in the spring — particularly after break, when things seem the most bleak.

While there’s still some snow lingering on the ground, warm weather is fast approaching and with it comes some great events to close out the school year. Here’s what you can look forward to in the next few weeks.

Florida Georgia Line at the Bryce Jordan Center

Florida Georgia Line will bring an extension of its “Dig Your Roots” tour to the Bryce Jordan Center on Saturday, March 25. The band is made up of Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard, who broke onto the country scene in 2012 with their song “Cruise.” They’ve also seen major success both in country and mainstream music with “This Is How We Roll,” and, more recently, “H.O.L.Y.” If you’re a fan of country music, catching a show at the BJC could easily brighten up your spring.

Jim Gaffigan at the Bryce Jordan Center

Comedian Jim Gaffigan and his “Noble Ape” tour is coming the Jordan Center on Saturday, April 8. Gaffigan started in the New York stand-up scene and now, in addition to continuing with stand-up, stars in movies and TV shows and has authored two books. He is best known for his comedy specials, “Mr. Universe” and “Jim Gaffigan: Obsessed.” Gaffigan’s comedy is usually cleaner than most and his anecdotes tend to center around relatable topics like family and food. If midterms have you down, head to the BJC for some laughs.

The Illusionists at the Bryce Jordan Center

The Illusionists will perform live at the Jordan Center on Tuesday, April 11. The group from Broadway whose show has been described as a “high-tech magic extravaganza” will kick things off at 7:30 p.m. with a promise of “nonstop thrilling and sophisticated magic of unprecedented proportions.” If you’re in the mood to be wowed, this show could be for you.

Old Main Lawn/HUB Lawn

This isn’t necessarily an “event,” but once the weather eventually warms up, students will inevitably flood both of the main campus lawns for some much-needed Vitamin D. Even though it may just be some students sitting in the grass, the reopening of these spots makes everything seem more lively and cheerful. Likewise, it’s a signal that the end is near: Summer is approaching and soon there will be days when we can just sunbathe instead of study on Old Main Lawn.

Spring Fest at Tussey Mountain

Bum a ride or call an Uber to get yourself to Tussey Mountain for Spring Fest 2017 on Thursday, April 20. This year, Kirko Bangz will take the Tussey Mountain Amphitheater stage at 8 p.m. while Post Malone goes on at 9 p.m. as the headliner. And there’s an act yet to be determined that will be on stage at 7 p.m. Even though tickets for the event start at $45 for general admission, there’s a healthy amount of people who already seem to prefer this lineup to that of Movin’ On.

Blue-White Weekend

The annual Blue-White game will kick off at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 22. Plus, the scrimmage will air live on the Big Ten Network, unlike last year. As always, admission will be free, so fans can watch the team live for the first time since the Rose Bowl. Even if you don’t plan to make your way up to Beaver Stadium to watch the scrimmage, Blue-White Weekend is usually one of the best weekends of Spring Semester. The game usually falls on the first truly warm weekend of the semester and it’s also filled with great tailgates, alumni, food, and drinks.

Movin’ On 2017

As always, Movin’ On will kick off on April 28 (the last Friday before finals week) at the IM Fields. This year, Two Door Cinema Club will headline the concert after acts Love and Theft, Clean Bandit, D.R.A.M., and All Time Low. Even better, this year’s festival will also include other activities like snacks and moon bounces. If Greek Life continues to lie low for the rest of the semester, Movin’ On could be more packed than it has been in the past. Even if you’re not entirely thrilled with the lineup, nothing beats hearing some live music with your friends.