Transgender Activist Angelica Ross To Host Pride Week Presentation

Transgender activist Angelica Ross will speak Wednesday as part of the Pride Week series of events at Penn State. The presentation, titled “We Are Not Worthy,” will take place at 8 p.m. in the HUB’s Freeman Auditorium. Ross has hosted numerous events and workshops centered around facilitating transgender empowerment and educating members of the community on the movement.

Throughout her career, Ross has also served as both a model and entrepreneur. She founded the company TransTech Social Enterprises in order to help members of the transgender community gain the resources necessary to succeed in the workplace. The company also strives to foster meaningful relationships through workshops, training, and on-site projects.

Ross continues to advocate for national change and equal opportunities for the gender nonconforming and colored communities. You can learn more about Ross on her official website, where you can also see a more comprehensive listing of her scheduled events and workshops.

The event is free and anyone is welcome to attend. To learn more about Pride Week on campus, click here for a full schedule of events.