Crack The Code At Penn State’s Largest Coding Competition

Penn State’s largest coding competition, CodePSU, will take over the IST Building this Saturday, March 25 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The competition is open to coders of all experience levels and majors. Students can register in groups of up to three participants and will be placed in the beginner, intermediate, or advanced competition determined by the member with the highest skill.

Here’s the breakdown for placement: the beginner competition is for those who have never taken any computer science classes, the intermediate competition is for teams who previously took 200-level computer science classes and below, and the advanced competition is for students who took 300-level computer science courses and up (unfortunately, CMPSC 360 and CMPSC 200 don’t count as qualifying classes).

Teams can choose to compete up but can’t compete down. Graduate students can also enter for fun but won’t be eligible to win any prizes.

Teams will be presented with ten problems during the four-hour competition. Each team must find and code solutions to all the algorithmic problems in the allotted time in order to place.

The first-prize team in the advanced category will win $480, while the first-prize winners in the intermediate and beginner tiers will win $300 and $150, respectively. Here’s the schedule for the event: