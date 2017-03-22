Gary Schultz Testifies In Spanier Trial

Former Penn State Vice President Gary Schultz testified in Harrisburg this afternoon in Graham Spanier’s trial for charges of conspiracy and child endangerment.

In a shorter-than-expected testimony, Schultz told the court he thought Spanier told him “everything was handled” after a 2001 incident was reported, according to PennLive. Then-graduate assistant coach Mike McQueary reported he saw Jerry Sandusky sexually assaulting a young boy in a Lasch Building shower in 2001. McQueary first told Joe Paterno, who advised him to speak with Schultz and former Athletic Director Tim Curley (who also testified Wednesday).

Prosecutors say Spanier broke the law by not reporting the incident when it was brought to him, and that this failure allowed Sandusky to sexually assault at least three additional victims before he was apprehended in 2011.

An original plan devised by Spanier, Curley, Schultz, and Paterno was to question Sandusky, inform the Second Mile, and report the incident to the Department of Public Welfare, but Schultz testified later plans removed contacting DPW in favor of simply barring Sandusky from bringing boys to Penn State facilities, according to PennLive.

“We should have reported it like in the original plan,” Schultz said, adding he thought it would’ve been the right thing to do. The Centre Daily Times reported testimonies from Schultz and Curley do not match.

Prosecution also called a man who was molested by Sandusky about a year after McQueary’s report as a witness Wednesday, presumably to show direct consequences of the former administrators not reporting McQueary’s allegations in 2001.

The prosecution rested its case following Schultz’s testimony. Court will reconvene Thursday morning.