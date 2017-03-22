Penn State Baseball Defeats Bucknell 4-3 With Walk Off In Extra Innings

The Diamond Lions (7-11) defeated Bucknell 4-3 in their home opener at Medlar Field on Tuesday with a walk-off win in extra innings.

The Bison (8-9) rallied in the ninth inning to send the game to extras, but an error in the 10th cost them against Penn State as the Diamond Lions came around to score on the play.

How It Happened

Penn State’s redshirt freshman Eric Mock kept the Bison off the board through the first four innings of the game — giving up just one hit in the action that he got on the mound in his first start.

The Diamond Lions gave him the lead in the bottom of the fourth inning off a Conlin Hughes lead-off triple that he would be brought home on in the next at-bat with a groundout to second base from Mason Nadeau to make it 1-0.

Bucknell struck back when Penn State replaced Mock with junior Taylor Lehman, who gave up two runs off four hits in his near two innings of work.

Penn State took back the lead in the bottom of the seventh after the Diamond Lions were set up with the bases loaded and Bucknell’s Jack Simpson was hit by a pitch and his replacement, Matt Shobe, walked another batter to make it 3-2.

Bucknell tied the game in the top of the ninth with back-to-back doubles, but reliever Nick Distasio would eventually grab the win after blowing the save.

Hughes singled to right field to open the bottom of the 10th inning and would advance to second after Braxton Giavedoni was hit by a pitch. Hughes would come around for the game-winning run when Willie Berger’s sacrifice bunt was thrown away by Bucknell pitcher Mike Stephens trying to make the play to first.

Player Of The Game

Conlin Hughes | Second Base | Sophomore

Hughes had three hits on four at-bats, including two in clutch moments to bring in runs for the Diamond Lions.

What’s Next

Penn State is back at home this weekend for a four-game series with Columbia. The first game on Friday at 6:30 p.m. and continues with a doubleheader on Saturday at 1 p.m. as well as the series finale on Sunday at noon.