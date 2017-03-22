Student Athlete Tweets: Penn State Edition

Fire emojis and talk of one staying on one’s grind have taken over Twitter recently. Sensationally stereotypical tweets that resemble the lyrics of a Meek Mill mixtape and mimic what student athletes supposedly post online have become the latest and hottest — excuse me, most 🔥– social media trend.

This fad got us thinking about how Penn State’s finest would use emojis to brag about the ways that they stay dream chasin’ and silence the doubters.

Professor: I hope that you all studied.

THON Dancer Relations Captain: hope??😂only if from within we ignite‼️😈 we bring the heat for 4️⃣6️⃣ on our👣 💎💎💎💎ignite💥 electrify🔋

Headline: Sue Paterno is running for Penn State Board of Trust-

Penn State Basketball: Trust?😂😂The only thing I trust is the process‼️grind now🛠shine later☀️☀️We on the come up🚀🚀🚀 catch me on🔝🔜 I NEVER 🛑STOP🚦🏀🏀🏀Philly raised♥️

Liberal Arts student: Oh wow, midterms are coming up.

Engineer: LMAO every week is midterms week for us😂😂😂don’t you have an essay to write?👶🏼 Have fun working at McDonald’s🍔🍟 not me❌❌Just pulled an all nighter😓 doing Bionautical jazz geometry📐✏️🔬 out here grinding 2️⃣4️⃣/7️⃣/3️⃣6️⃣5️⃣ 😩😩future millionaire🤑🤑🤑

@OnwardStSports: The lacrosse team has been on fire.

Willard Preacher: Fire? You’ll see a lot of that when ur all in ☠️🔥Hell 🔥😂😂not me though🙅🏻🙏🏻 y’all always sleep together😴😴😴 but I never sleep on God👆🏼He always watching👀👀

James Franklin’s daughter: “Dad, do you want to play Monopoly after we finish this game of Scrabble?”

James Franklin: “We only take it 1️⃣ game at a time😤😤 don’t want to get too ahead of ourselves🛣❌ You might be winning now but I’m coming 🔙 in the second half😈👌👌because I’m #PSUnrivaled🚫 and it’s white out SZN⚪️⚪️⚪️ 🌹🌹#WeAre #107kstrong Paterno 4:09

Me: Did you see men’s hockey win its first Big Te-

Literally anyone over 21: 😳😳😳did u say FIRST⁉️The only 1️⃣st I know is the PHŸRŠT 😈🍻🍀 $5 🗑🗑 ALL DAY EVERY DAY 💸 don’t 😴 sleep on 🚗💣💣 CAR BØMBS 🤣💚 God ⬆️is great🙏🏻and so are GREEN ✅HATS🎩😇

Student: The weather’s been hot lately.

The Daily Collegian: Just like our 🔥takes💬💬 and newspaper when it comes right off the press‼️📝📝 old school print journalism FTW💯💯we do it all😓👌👌👌school-funded 💸💸and approved✔️pick up a copy tomorrow‼️🗞

Me: *listening to the Who*

Frat boy: WHO🤔…do you know here?! 😤😤sick🤢ratio WORK HARD 📝 play 🍺 HARDER turn 🆙or TRANSFER 🚗👋🏻this is Greek State💯 RUSH sigma apple🍎 pie OR DIE 💀

Pitt Student A: Hey, can I have a pen?

Pitt Student B: 😳😳did you say Penn State? Because PENN STATE SUCKS lol 4️⃣2️⃣➖3️⃣9️⃣😂😂Yinz are a bunch of jag offs‼️👎🏻 👎🏻but we strong as steel💪💪 Reppin PA in the ACC🌊🌊🏀🏈🐱University of

LITtsburgh💙💛 #H2P