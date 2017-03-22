Trace McSorley, Jason Cabinda, And Nick Scott Named 2017 Captains

Penn State’s coaching staff and players named Trace McSorley, Jason Cabinda, and Nick Scott as team captains for the 2017 season on offense, defense, and special teams, respectively.

“These three young men have been leaders in our program, on and off the field,” Franklin said. “They live our four core values and act with the program’s best interest in mind. Our team is in good hands with these guys.”

Following a record-breaking season in 2016, McSorley takes over for graduated center Brian Gaia as the captain of the offense. Referred to by Franklin as leader throughout the 2016 season, the junior quarterback will return with much of his offense intact to conduct Joe Moorhead’s crew.

All-Big Ten third team linebacker Cabinda succeeds graduated teammates Brandon Bell and Von Walker as members of the defensive line that were captains. With three years of significant experience under his belt, the New Jersey native will lead Brent Pry’s defense that returns most of its starters from 2016.

Scott, a senior safety and one of the top tacklers on kick-off coverage in 2016, is the 2017 special teams captain for the Nittany Lions.

The release of captains comes pretty early in preparation for the 2017 season, as opposed to last year when captains were named in late August.