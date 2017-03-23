Lady Lions End Season With WNIT Loss To Virginia Tech 64-55

Penn State (21-11, 9-7 Big Ten) fell to Virginia Tech 64-55 in the third round of the WNIT on Thursday night in the Bryce Jordan Center.

The Lady Lions had a disastrous second quarter where they didn’t score a basket until the there was 27 seconds left in the half as the Hokies (20-13, 4-12 ACC) jumped out to a 20-point lead.

How It Happened

Penn State jumped out to a 10-9 lead after the opening minutes of play with some hot shooting from Amari Cater, and that was just about it for any positive Lady Lion stretches in the first half.

Virginia Tech closed out the first quarter on an 11-3 run to take a 20-13 lead and continued that run into the next quarter. The Lady Lions didn’t score for more than 10 minutes and nearly went the entirety of the second without a field goal. The Hokies were lead by three-point shooting across the board and high-intesity play from the speedy Chanette Hicks to take a 37-17 lead into halftime.

Penn State fought back toward the end of the third quarter and cut the deficit at one point to just nine points. A desperation three banked in just before the end of the quarter and Virginia Tech opened the fourth with another deep three — two of the 10 from beyond the arc that the Hokies hit in the game — to push its lead back to 52-37.

Those buckets pretty much sealed it for the Hokies as Penn State couldn’t manage a late run down the stretch, ending the season with a 64-55 loss.

Player Of The Game

Virginia Tech Guards

Penn State fans that were in the BJC will see the Hokies draining threes in their nightmares.

What’s Next

That’ll do it for the season. The Lady Lions won 20+ games for the first time since the 2013-14 season and won 16 home games — tying the school record.