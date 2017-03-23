PA House Of Representatives Passes Resolution Recognizing THON For Efforts

The Pennsylvania House of Representatives passed House Resolution No. 113 yesterday in congratulating THON for raising more than $10 million in February.

Here’s part of the resolution celebrating the tireless work of Penn State students to hit such a lofty fundraising goal:

THON has inspired similar events and organizations across the United States, including at high schools and institutions of higher education, and continues to encourage students throughout the nation to volunteer and stay involved in great charitable causes in their communities; therefore be it RESOLVED, That the House of Representatives congratulate The Pennsylvania State University IFC/Panhellenic Dance Marathon on its continued success in support of the Four Diamonds Fund at Penn State Hershey Children’s Hospital and commend The Pennsylvania State University students, volunteers and supporting organizations for their hard work in putting together another THON.

THON 2017 executive director Austin Sommerer made the trip down to Harrisburg to celebrate the occasion with select members from the House. It’s nice to see the state recognize these efforts with all the good THON is able to do for Four Diamonds children and families who need it most.