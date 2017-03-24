Penn State Basketball’s Payton Banks To Graduate, Not Return For Final Season Of Eligibility

Redshirt junior forward Payton Banks will not return to the Penn State men’s basketball program next season as he’s set to graduate this spring, according to coach Pat Chambers.

“We wish Payton the best moving forward and thank him for his four years at Penn State,” Chambers said.

The Orange, California native was a key member for the Nittany Lions over the last few seasons, averaging 7.4 points and 2.7 rebounds per game in 93 career contests over three seasons. Banks started in 13 games this season for Penn State as he averaged 10.4 points per game while leading the team in three-point field goal percentage in his final season for the Blue and White.

Banks joins Isaiah Washington and Terrence Samuel in leaving the program after this 15-18 season under Chambers. Banks will have one more season of eligibility, if he chooses to play for another program. He will graduate this spring with a bachelor’s degree in Integrative Arts.