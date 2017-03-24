You are at:»»Penn State Issues Statement On Spanier Verdict

Penn State Issues Statement On Spanier Verdict

By on News, Penn State, Sandusky Scandal

Penn State issued a statement on Friday minutes after Graham Spanier was found guilty on one count of child endangerment and not guilty on two counts of conspiracy.

The statement discusses the events of the Sandusky scandal, alluding to the removal (whether through firings or resignation) of several high-ranking university officials including Spanier as part of the Board of Trustees “immediate action to change the leadership of the university.”

“In the view of the jury, with respect to Spanier, and by their own admission, as to Curley and Schultz, these former leaders fell short,” the statement read. “And while we cannot undo the past, we have re-dedicated ourselves and our university to act always with the highest integrity, in affirming the shared values of our community.”

The statement also claims the Penn State has made “aggressive steps” in fighting child maltreatment and continues to research and develop ideas as to how the issue’s “complex problems” can be resolved.

