[VIDEO] Penn State’s Year In Athletics By The Numbers

Penn State Athletics is in the midst of one of the most memorable years it has ever had.
From the football team’s shocking run to a Big Ten title and the Rose Bowl, to men’s hockey’s emergence, and wrestling’s continued dominance, the Nittany Lions have been flourishing across the board in record fashion during the 2016-17 slate.
Here’s a look back at the success so far this year, by the numbers:
Penn State Athletics has been dominant.
Penn State has had quite a year for atheltics.
(Video: Max Saltzman)
Posted by Onward State on Friday, March 24, 2017
Photo By: Alex Bauer
