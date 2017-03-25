Zach Wade & The Good Grief Win Battle Of The Bands 2017

After a long night of jamming out to local sounds in Alumni Hall, Altoona native group Zach Wade & The Good Grief was named the winner of Battle of the Bands 2017 and will have the opportunity to open at this year’s Movin’ On student music festival for acts like All Time Low and Two Door Cinema Club.

The group’s unique folk/punk style set it apart from competitors, which included Cinnamane, Glory Days, Kenny Sukitch, Mantra, Normal Force, The Bikes, and Riz. Judges certainly noticed the crowd of supporters Zach Wade & The Good Grief brought with them to fill the audience, as well.

The group is made up of Zach Wade on acoustic rhythm guitar and lead vocals, Rogan Allen on lead electric guitar and backing vocals, Devin Pierce on bass guitar and backing vocals, and Keegan Allen on drums and percussion. An official band Facebook page describes Zach Wade & The Good Grief as “We get up to get down. Plain and simple. A positive wave looking for willing participants.”

You can look forward to seeing Zach Wade & The Good Grief at Movin’ On on April 28. Until then, feel free to keep up with the group’s tunes on Bandcamp.