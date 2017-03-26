Lubert, Lubrano Strike Back Against Freeh Statement

by Geoff Rushton

Two hours after former Penn State President Graham Spanier was found guilty on one misdemeanor charge of child endangerment and acquitted of a second and a felony conspiracy charge, Louis Freeh decided it was time to weigh in.

The former FBI director who led the university-commissioned investigation into how reports of abuse by Jerry Sandusky were handled hasn’t said much publicly about the case since a July 2012 press conference announcing the investigation report, which has been hotly debated and criticized in the ensuing years.

His statement on Friday claimed that Spanier’s conviction, as well as the guilty pleas by former athletic director Tim Curley and vice president Gary Schultz to misdemeanor child endangerment charges, “completely confirm and verify all the findings and facts” of his team’s investigation.

But the two-page document went well beyond criticism of Spanier (who has filed defamation and tortious interference lawsuit against Freeh), Curley, Schultz and late football coach Joe Paterno, another target of his investigation’s report. In fact, even though it came from an email address at Freeh’s law firm, the pointed attacks on others, including current Penn State president Eric Barron, gave media outlets who received it pause, questioning whether it had really come from Freeh.

As Pennlive’s Charlie Thompson put it, “The statement is so incendiary that PennLive held off on publishing the statement for several hours Friday, seeking some independent confirmation from Freeh or his firm.”

Freeh’s attorney confirmed to the Associated Press and Centre Daily Times that it had, in fact, come from Freeh.

In the statement Freeh blasts Barron, state legislators, “a former professional football player” (presumably Franco Harris), current Penn State board members and the alumni group Penn Staters for Responsible Stewardship.

“Barron and a coterie of ‘Paterno denier’ board members, alumni, cult-like groups such as Penn Staters for Responsible Stewardship, a former professional football player, and certain elected state political hacks, have been nothing but apologists for Paterno, Spanier, Schultz and Curley, more concerned about bringing back a bronze statue than worrying about the multiple child victims who have forever been so grievously harmed on the PSU campus,” Freeh wrote. “The Paterno family even hired a respected former governor and attorney general to publicize their now totally discredited claims.”

Barron, for his part, has not expressed a desire to restore the statue of Joe Paterno that formerly stood outside of Beaver Stadium, and PS4RS says it mission has nothing to do with statue.

Freeh goes on to call for Barron’s resignation, along with trustees including Anthony Lubrano and Al Lord.

“Barron can do one, last good act of service to PSU by resigning, and taking along with him board members like Anthony P. Lubrano and Albert L. Lord, who have no vision for PSU except a ‘rear -view’ one. Lubrano and Lord even went to court to call for the ‘repudiation’ of our report’s well-documented conclusions, which have now been fully adopted and proved by the courtroom guilty pleas of Schultz and Curley, and the long overdue criminal conviction of Spanier.”

Penn State Board of Trustees Chair Ira Lubert responded to Freeh in a statement Friday night.

“I take exception with Freeh’s statement and categorically reject his criticism of President Barron,” Lubert said. “The Board leadership and President Barron have been consistent in our communications about the Freeh report. We embraced the roadmap for reforms that Freeh presented, and have disagreed firmly with Freeh’s characterization of Penn State culture. President Barron has led the creation of a model ethics and compliance program to protect and support the university community. He has my full support and appreciation for his leadership and accomplishments.”

Freeh said that “PSU President Eric Barron publicly stated that he was ‘appalled’ to learn that more recent, similar allegations against Paterno were being reported by the media.” What he seems to be referring to is a May 2016 statement by Barron, which came after reports of individuals — one in Penn State’s civil suit with its insurer over settlement payments and another in a CNN story — who said they were abused by Sandusky in the 1970s and that Paterno and others had been told about it.

What Barron actually wrote was that he was “appalled by the rumor, innuendo and rush to judgment that have accompanied the media stories surrounding these allegations. All too often in our society, people are convicted in the court of public opinion, only to find a different outcome when all the facts are presented.”

Barron took issue not with the fact the stories were reported, but with the accompanying assumption of guilt by Paterno and others in cases that had not been investigated or tried in court.

Barron has also said in the past that he is “not a fan” of Freeh’s report, taking issue with its characterization of a Penn State “culture” that Freeh claimed revered football and enabled Sandusky’s abuse.

“There’s no doubt in my mind, Freeh steered everything as if he were a prosecutor trying to convince a court to take the case,” Barron told the Associated Press in January 2015, adding that Freeh “very clearly paints a picture about every student, every faculty member, every staff member and every alum. And it’s absurd. It’s unwarranted. So from my viewpoint the Freeh report is not useful to make decisions.”

As for Freeh’s claim of total vindication following Spanier’s conviction, that can be debated as well.

Jurors found no ongoing “course of conduct” to endanger the welfare of children, as prosecutors had charged, and decided that Spanier did not participate in a conspiracy.

In a phone conversation with StateCollege.com on Saturday, Lubrano first pointed to a statement he gave the Centre Daily Times on Friday night.

“Louis Freeh is a fraud. Period. End of story. I hope he still has the $8.3 million Penn State paid him because I want it back,” he said.

Lubrano went on to say that Spanier’s acquittal on the conspiracy charge and the jury’s determination that there was no course of conduct squashes the idea of a cover-up.

“The conspiracy was put to rest. There was no conspiracy,” he said. “Louis Freeh is running scared, I think.”

Lubrano, along with fellow trustees Ted Brown, Barbara Doran, Bob Jubelirer, Ryan McCombie, Bill Oldsey and Alice Pope, took the university to court in 2015 to compel the school to turn over all documents and materials from the Freeh investigation.

They won that battle — and a more recent one ordering the university to pay related legal fees — and have been reviewing the voluminous material.

Lubrano declined to say if he would move to have those materials released publicly, but said “I have personally engaged in an extensive review and hope to be able to share in due time.”

He went on to say that he is confident Spanier’s single conviction will be overturned on appeal, noting that without course of conduct being proven, the statute of limitations on the child endangerment charge would be expired.

Penn State released a statement after Friday’s verdict and said the convictions of Spanier, Curley and Schultz, along with testimony by the latter two men “indicate a profound failure of leadership.”

Freeh called that statement “belated and long overdue.” It’s an odd description by Freeh, a former judge, as the university couldn’t have declared the former administrators guilty before they were convicted.

Lubrano, meanwhile, said he wasn’t surprised by the university’s statement.

“They’ve never stood up to defend our institution,” he said. “They’ve always catered to political correctness.”

Freeh’s complete statement is below: