A Thank You To Our Onward State Sponsors

We would like to take this time to say thank you to all of our wonderful sponsors that help support our goal of fostering conversation within the Penn State community. As part of our Partner Program, these sponsors help support our initiatives financially and ensure we can continue providing our readers with the best blend of content.

We encourage you to support our sponsors:

Foxdale Village

One of State College’s premier retirement communities, Foxdale Village will have an expo located at the Ramada Inn on April 20 from 2-4 p.m.

Penn State Food Services

Penn State Food Services is responsible for keeping all of Penn State’s residence hall-based students fed and energized!

The Retreat

One of State College’s most unique living spaces, The Retreat offers top-notch amenities like a world-class pool, PGA golf simulator, and more.

Center For The Performing Arts

A performance of Julia Wolfe’s Anthracite Fields will be put on by the six-member ensemble Bang on a Can all-stars and will be led by Penn State Concert Choir’s Christopher Kiver on March 30 at the Eisenhower Auditorium.

The Apartment Store

Check out the Apartment Store’s list of available downtown apartments while they last.