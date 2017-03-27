You are at:»»»Laverne Cox Reschedules SPA Lecture For April 20

Laverne Cox Reschedules SPA Lecture For April 20

The Student Programming Association announced this afternoon that it has rescheduled its Distinguished Speaker Series Lecture with Laverne Cox for Thursday, April 20 at 8 p.m. As originally planned, the lecture will be held in Eisenhower Auditorium.

The lecture was postponed earlier this month when Cox told SPA she wouldn’t be able to host the lecture that day, which was originally scheduled for March 28. Cox cited “upcoming projects and a busy film schedule” for the reason for postponing the lecture. SPA was originally hopeful it would be able to find a new date for the lecture sometime this semester and was able to do so as quickly as April 20.

Tickets will be available for the lecture starting April 6. Each student with a valid Penn State ID is able to get two tickets to the lecture. One week later (April 13), remaining tickets will be made available to the general public.

