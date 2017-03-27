Music Monday: Warm (Yet Rainy) Week Vibes

Once the temperature exceeds 50 degrees in State College, we rejoice. Finally, it’s spring. Time to break out the shorts, tanks, and head out to Old Main lawn.

This week’s forecast looks promisingly toasty compared to the winter climates we’ve been used to.

Alas, it’s raining essentially everyday. State College weather just can’t be perfect, now can it. To celebrate this newfound clammy weather, we’ve compiled our favorite tunes related in any way, shape, or form to wetness, precipitation, or this week’s forecast. Ditch the parkas, grab an umbrella, pop in your earbuds, and enjoy the amazonian weather.