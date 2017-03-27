New Restaurant, Momotaro, Bringing Thai Ice Cream To State College

The Thai ice cream joint, Momotaro, is opening its doors in State College to serve Penn State sweet treats at 220 W. College Ave. within the next few weeks.

Thai ice cream is made by freezing a large slab of stone and pouring a combination of milk, heavy cream, salt, and sugar over it. It then freezes almost instantly and is scraped into rolls.

Other than ice cream rolls, Momotaro will feature coffee, tea, and pateries, owner Ben Yu told the Centre Daily Times.

“We have the peach logo, but we turned it over, so it looks like a butt,” Yu said. “So it’s easy to remember. We tried to make it like simple, like ‘Momo.’ It’s an easy name; it’s eye-catching.”

Momotaro roughly translates as “Peach Boy” and comes from Japanese folklore. After arriving on earth in a peach and almost being eaten by his adoptive mother, he helped defeat a band of marauding demons.

Momotaro’s hours are 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, according to its Facebook page.