Penn State Fencing Finishes Seventh At NCAA Championships

With 13 NCAA titles in its history, Penn State’s most-decorated team, and the nation’s most-decorated fencing school, wrapped up the 2017 NCAA Fencing Championships with another top 10 finish — placing seventh as Notre Dame went on to win the title in Indianapolis over the weekend.

The Nittany Lions featured two fencers in all but one of the six events, men’s foil, and had seven earn All-American honors for a top 12 finish.

Teodora Kakhiani came the closest with a second place finish in women’s saber, but Penn State didn’t have an individual national champion for the first time since 2013. Kakhiani won 17 of her 23 round robin bouts, advancing her to the semifinals where she beat Princeton’s Maia Chamberlain 15-14. The senior fell in the final to Notre Dame’s Francesca Russo 15-14.

Two-time national champion Andrew Mackiewicz couldn’t defend his title in men’s saber and finished seventh. The junior won 14 of his 23 round robin bouts and didn’t qualify for the semifinals.

The other five All-Americans are Karen Chang in women’s saber, Jade Rowland in women’s foil, Jessica O’Neill-Lyublinsky in women’s epee, Karol Metryka in men’s saber, and Anton Piskovatskov in men’s epee.

The seventh place finish marks coach Wes Glon’s fourth top 10 finish in four years as the head of Penn State fencing, including his national team title in 2014.