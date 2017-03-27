Penn State Golf Courses Open For 2017 Season

Dust off those spikes and break out the bag — it’s time to hit the links!

The Penn State Blue and White Courses are officially open for the 2017 season. Due to a tree removal project currently underway on the front nine of the Blue Course, only the back nine is open for play. The White Course has all 18 holes open, and has already seen a significant amount of play given the warmer spring weather we saw during parts of this weekend.

Conditions are surprisingly good for how early the course opened up; fairways are a bit longer, but the rough is very manageable given the snow that blanketed the course this offseason. Greens are rolling slower, but figure to be cut down as we get closer to April.

The course is offering rates as follows: $28 for 18 and $25 for nine holes riding; $20 for 18 and $15 for nine holes walking. The course also offers a host of membership packages for students who want to get out and play but not spend outrageous prices. A full semester Blue and White Course membership for any student runs at $335 and is good until May 15. Arguably the course’s best deal is its White Course student membership that goes until the same date but costs only $165 — along with a $15 Blue Course greens fee.

The course will be undergoing significant renovations far down the road after deputy athletic director Phil Esten and athletic director Sandy Barbour announced plans to restore the White Course to architect Willie Park Jr.’s original design while also considering renovations to the Blue. There’s been no date set for renovations.

Those in search of a beverage or two (those of age) to accompany their round can purchase a selection of beer and wine at the Course after the sale of alcohol began toward the end of last season.

With temperatures continuing to climb in State College, where else would you rather be than on the links?