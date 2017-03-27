Penn State Hires Temple Recruiting Coordinator E.J. Barthel

The Nittany Lions have brought in E.J. Barthel to lead the recruiting charge for James Franklin’s squad going forward, the former Temple Owls director of recruiting announced via Twitter on Friday.

I've decided to move on to the next chapter of my life! Thank You for everything! #Philly pic.twitter.com/n6havzbBV9 — EJ Barthel (@CoachEJbarthel) March 24, 2017

Following the tweet with his decision to leave the Owls, Barthel changed his Twitter bio to “Penn State Football Recruiting Coordinator.”

Prior to taking the job with Temple, Barthel held the director of recruiting position at Rutgers from March of 2015 to January of 2016. He was released by the Scarlet Knights as part of wholesale changes with Chris Ash’s arrival and was part of the Owls’ coaching staff for the past year.

In his year with the Owls, Temple finished No. 118 in 2017’s Division I recruiting rankings, according to 247, and didn’t sign anyone to the 2018 recruiting class.

Barthel, a New Jersey native and former Rutgers fullback, brings connections to the Garden State for a team that’s recruited the area heavily in the past — including bringing in crucial starters Mike Gesicki, Jason Cabinda, and Saeed Blacknall among others.