[Photo Story] Penn State Pride Week 2017

At Penn State, there is no shortage of support, resources, and embrace for the LGBTQ+ community both in and out of the classroom, but we still come together as a community each year to celebrate and raise awareness for the community through Penn State Pride Week.
With a plethora of events hosted by the LGBTQA resource center that ranged from highlighting trans issues in America to a gay prom, the Penn State LGBTQ+ community got to show its pride with full colors. Here is your 2017 Penn State Pride Week in photos:
Monday’s HUB takeover for Pride Week featured decorations, smiles, and of course, free gay hugs.
The HUB was adorned with a rainbow flag balloon arch to celebrate the week.
#BlackTransMagic held an open information session and discussion panel about trans experiences and issues for the black members of the community.
The Pride Rally on Old Main steps featured students sharing their life experiences as LGBTQ+ people before and during their time as Penn State students, as well as what the LGBTQA Resource means to them.
Despite the cold and windy weather, many people from the community came out to show support.
The Out & Allies in Business club hosted a networking night for students to connect with LGBTQ+ and allied alumni in the search for jobs, internships, or just career advice.
Friday afternoon featured a Pride march from the LGBTQA resource center, and offered an opportunity for members of their community to openly celebrate who they are.
The Friday night Gay Prom featured food, dancing, music, and fierce performances from the Haus Of Beaver queens Sequoia, Laurel Charleston, Patent Pending, and Absinthe.
