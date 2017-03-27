Section Of College Avenue Closed This Week For Crane Removal

West College Ave between South Atherton Street and South Barnard Street will be closed from Monday, March 27 to Sunday, April 2 to all vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

The road will be closed due to the dismantling and removal of cranes that were being used to work on construction of the Metropolitan building, according to borough officials.

Detour signs will be placed around the work area. With higher volumes of traffic on alternate routes, it’s advised to allow for additional time to reach destinations.

PennDOT had to approve the closure because it is a state route. If the crane removal takes a shorter period of time than expected, the road may reopen sooner than the initial time frame suggests.