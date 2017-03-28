From @PSUToaster to @AwkwardState: The Strangest Penn State-Themed Social Media Accounts

If you can’t stay in Happy Valley the rest of your life, there’s few better ways to experience a slice of student life than diving into Penn State social media. Penn State Twitter, especially, is a league of its own.

Penn Staters can create a online movement out of almost anything. Anyone who wore all-white to Heinz Field last season or saw the Penn State Clown accounts begin to pile up can attest to that. Some really great and really weird things have happened on Penn State social media and we’re just along for the ride.

These are some of the strangest (but not necessarily irrelevant) Penn State Twitter and Instagram accounts we could find. Whether they’re based on trending topics or characters or they were created solely to troll, they’re being recognized for their bizarre commitment to the Penn State community.

@OldMainBell

The Twitter account for the Old Main Bell is a classic. Not a lot of niche Penn State accounts stood the test of time (We miss you, @PSUpoops.), but the bell’s been tweeting since 2010 and doesn’t show any signs of slowing down. If, at this point, you’ve found yourself thinking of all the strange things the Old Main Bell could possibly be tweeting about, you’re thinking too broadly. A few times a day, the bell will send out a variation of this tweet:

Sometimes, the tweets are much more concise:

Other times, they’re much, much longer:

DING ding Ding… Ding* ding… ding & ding & ding? ding ding Ding? #PennState — OldMainBell (@OldMainBell) March 26, 2017

We’re not entirely sure why or how this account has managed to stay alive for seven years, but we’re here for it. Never stop dinging, @OldMainBell.

@PSUToaster

More famously known as Joe Patoasterno, the Penn State Twitter toaster that claims to “just make toast with the PSU logo” does so much more than that. @PSUToaster blessed us with this gem…

Joe Pa would not have dabbed. Too much class. — Joe Patoasterno (@PSUtoaster) November 28, 2015

…and still provides scholarly and timely analyses of relevant issues in the community:

Beaver stadium as we know it, will be toast. — Joe Patoasterno (@PSUtoaster) March 13, 2017

Classes are TOAST — Joe Patoasterno (@PSUtoaster) March 14, 2017

WISCONSIN IS TOAST — Joe Patoasterno (@PSUtoaster) March 19, 2017

Thank you, Joe Patoasterno, for being the voice of reason we so desperately need.

@pennstatehawk

Comparatively, the Twitter account for the notorious Penn State Hawk is brand new: It was just created in November 2016. One can assume it was created when a local hawk decided to chow down on some squirrel or rabbit too close to someone with good Internet connection. The hawk isn’t very active on social media, probably thanks to its self-described job as the “controller of the squirrel population at the Pennsylvania State University.” When it does have time to gets its talons on a keyboard though, it certainly shows potential:

Oh you know who it is pic.twitter.com/oq8Z67qw7T — PSU Hawk (@pennstatehawk) December 8, 2016

@PSU_Duck

Unlike the Penn State Hawk, the Penn State Duck stays woke. Our feathered friend’s been around since 2012, and honestly, its account has less to do with being a duck and more with sending “conquackulations” to Penn State sports teams on their successes. The duck is big into hockey, so we’re almost positive he plays in the winter when the Hintz duck pond is frozen over.

The Penn State Duck is, understandably, a Pittsburgh Penguins fan…

…and apparently knows his way around a good cup of Joe, too:

No worries here. Have my mug, my Legender Especial beans … burr grinder and automatic pour over at #ThePond #DuckPrepared https://t.co/qK0AjFuSNF — PennState Duck (@PSU_Duck) March 14, 2017

@psuedits_22

This Penn State graphics Instagram account isn’t necessarily strange on its own, but it has produced some strange images. A pattern among the graphics is combining Penn State athletes with villains or mythical creatures. For example, this vampiric Lamar Stevens…

🖤 A post shared by Penn State Edits (@psu_edits22) on Feb 16, 2017 at 6:09pm PST

…or this Joker-esque Saeed Blacknall…

Saeed Blacknall👀🃏🃏 A post shared by Penn State Edits (@psu_edits22) on Nov 15, 2016 at 6:15pm PST

…or this shot of Miles Sanders going full Godzilla on his hometown of Pittsburgh…

The prime example of #412toPSU A post shared by Penn State Edits (@psu_edits22) on Sep 18, 2016 at 6:41pm PDT

…or Jason Cabinda as Bane:

"It doesn't matter who we are, what matters is our plan,"-Bane (The Dark Knight Rises:2012) A post shared by Penn State Edits (@psu_edits22) on Sep 1, 2016 at 3:35pm PDT

@AwkwardState

Ah, Awkward State. We’ve been following along with the chronicles of Penn State’s most awkward student since July 2012. She’s been to plenty of major Penn State events this school year, like the rallies downtown after the Ohio State upset and the Big Ten Championship game in Indianapolis:

More ppl on poles in Beaver-Canyon than the End Zone on a Friday nite. — Awkward State (@AwkwardState) October 23, 2016

made it to wisconesin! wear the eff is evrey1? #gopernstat pic.twitter.com/yC51aH4G9e — Awkward State (@AwkwardState) December 2, 2016

This girl is also a huge supporter of THON and nearly brought us to tears with this mind-blowing revelation in 2015:

guy: r u in thon?

girl: we r all in thon… City of Thon rt if u cryed — Awkward State (@AwkwardState) February 19, 2015

Awkward State can keep the laughs coming, but we sure hope she can survive long enough to graduate.