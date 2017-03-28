Penn State To Host Sexual Assault Awareness Month Events

Tweet
Penn State will recognize Sexual Assault Awareness Month this April by holding a number of events and initiatives that bring attention to the issue.
UPUA hosted Sexual Violence Awareness and Prevention Week which took place from March 16-24 — the event included speakers and educational programming centered around the issue of sexual violence. The university will now host an assortment of other events dedicated toward furthering that mission. Here’s the full schedule of events:
- “End Rape On Campus” — The Center for Women Studies will sponsor this event, which will kick off at 6:30 p.m. on April 3 at the Freeman Auditorium in the HUB. It features Annie Clark and Andrea Pino of Netflix documentary “The Hunting Ground.” The two are civil rights activists and co-founders of End Rape On Campus, through which they give voice and counsel to survivors of campus sexual assault all around the country.
- “More Than a Pretty Face: Challenging the Objectification of Women” — PHREE (Peers Helping Reaffirm, Educate and Empower) and the Center for Women studies will host an interactive discussion about the objectification of women in the media, as well as ways to address the issue at 6 p.m. on April 12 in 64 Willard Building.
- “Honoring Survival: Transforming the Spirit” — Center for Women Studies and the Centre County Women’s Resource Center will honor the strength and resiliency of survivors of interpersonal violence and their supporters in this annual event. At 6:30 p.m. on April 10 at the Memorial Lounge in the Pasquerilla Spiritual Center, attendees will hear stories from survivors and those who support them through poetry, storytelling, and music.
- “Walk A Mile In Her Shoes” — The annual international men’s march to stop rape, sexual assault, and gender violence will once again start at 2:30 p.m. on April 14 at 129 ABC in the HUB. Center for Women Students and Men Against Violence will sponsor the event.
- Bystander Intervention Workshop — Penn State’s bystander intervention initiative, Stand for State, will hold a 3-hour training session on sexual and relationship violence bystander intervention on April 17 at 4:00 p.m. in room 233 in the HUB. The event is open to all students — the training will teach participants to identify warning signs, consider their values, and practice skills to intervene effectively.
