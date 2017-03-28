Penn State Women’s Lacrosse Duo Earns Big Ten Player Of The Week Honors

The Big Ten announced Tuesday that Penn State sophomore attacker Madison Carter and senior goalie Cat Rainone earned the conference’s Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week awards, respectively.

Carter, who has already won the award once this season, scored eight goals and added an assist in Penn State’s two victories over Princeton and Johns Hopkins this week. She leads the team with 40 goals through the first 11 games of this season, and is second only to senior Steph Lazo with 45 points.

The sophomore’s leadership on the offensive side of the ball was put on full display in the Nittany Lions’ come-from-behind victory over Johns Hopkins on Saturday, scoring the game-tying goal and three of the final four goals against the Blue Jays to seal an important win for her team. She finished the game with six goals for the Nittany Lions, tying a career-high in the process.

Rainone, who won the award for the first time this season, made 18 saves combined in the two games this week, including a career-high ten in her team’s victory against then-No. 5 Princeton on Tuesday. The senior ranks second in the Big Ten and 20th in the country on the season with a 9.17 goals-against average over the first 11 games of the season, and she has made more than eight saves in five consecutive contests for the Lions.

Her presence at the back helped her team win three consecutive games, and it has also propelled the Nittany Lions from No. 10 to No. 6 in this week’s IWLCA coaches’ poll.

The Nittany Lions play their third of three consecutive road games Wednesday afternoon against Drexel before returning to the Penn State Lacrosse Field for a home game against rivals Ohio State on Saturday at 1 p.m.