Full Ammo Improv Troupe To Host Comedy Festival

The crew even travels to various improv festivals, such as the Del Close Marathon in New York City, the College Improv Regional Tournament in Philadelphia, and the Fracas! Improv Festival in Los Angeles. The improve troupe performs their ‘The Exorcism of David Blaine’ skit.

The troupe is hosting RAWR666 this weekend, and the comedy festival event is open to the public. This year, it has nine different schools coming to perform — University Of Pennsylvania, Carnegie Mellon, Georgetown, Pitt, West Chester, Case Western Reserve, American University, University of Maryland, and Emerson College. Various professional teams, as well as a team comprised of Full Ammo alumni, will also attend the event.

“Everything about the festival is free, and that’s something we take pride in,” RAWR666 director Alex Conti said. “We love to bring all of these troupes for the public to see. Improv is something that isn’t easily accessible in the middle of Pennsylvania, so it’s a great opportunity for the community to see something new and unique.”

When it comes to improvisational theater, everything is made up on the spot. There will be a chance during each night of the weekend for anyone to perform, called a “jam.” Individuals of all levels sign up — professional, amateur, college improvisers, and even audience members that have never performed in their lives are welcome to get on stage. Full Ammo then mixes the groups together, giving them a chance to perform with new faces.