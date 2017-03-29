You are at:»»Katie Jordan Elected UPUA President, Voter Turnout Skyrockets

Katie Jordan Elected UPUA President, Voter Turnout Skyrockets

It’s official: Katie Jordan is the next UPUA president.

Jordan was officially elected tonight alongside vice president-elect and running mate Alex Shockley, defeating the only other president-VP ticket of Sammy Geisinger and Jorge Zurita-Coronado — there were no significant executive write-in campaigns. Jordan’s election marks the fifth time in six years that the current vice president took the logical next step and assumed the presidency.

With two UPUA veterans vying to become president of the 12th Assembly, this year’s race was slated to be a close one. When the votes were tallied and the decision was finalized just after polls closed at 10 p.m., however, it became clear Jordan and Shockley’s victory was decisive. The two secured 8,322 of the 12,301 total executive votes, or 67.7 percent.

The dedication from both tickets to relentlessly campaign all day surged a ridiculous voter turnout, crushing the previous record of 9,282 students who voted in the 2015 election by 3,018 voters — approximately 30 percent of the undergraduate student body.

In addition to the new president and vice president, the following At-Large and Academic Representatives were elected to the 12th Assembly. There were 33 candidates fighting for 20 open At-Large spots, whereas most of the academic reps ran unopposed.

At-Large Representatives

  • Chris Chavez — 2,511
  • Brad Edwards — 2,359
  • Ben Cutler — 2,319
  • Isaac Will — 2,316
  • Brent Rice — 2,297
  • Cody Heaton — 2,254
  • Jake Griggs — 2,250
  • Kyleigh Higie — 2,180
  • Zach Robinson — 2,166
  • Tyler Akers — 2,118
  • Sophie Haiman — 2,113
  • Helia Hosseinpour — 2,110
  • Bhavin Shah — 2,102
  • Katierose Epstein — 2,086
  • Courtney Hummel — 2,037
  • Anthony Stem — 2,011
  • Spencer Davis — 1,999
  • Fernando Mendez — 1,964
  • Alex Frederick — 1,949
  • Andrew George — 1,948

Academic Representatives

College of Agricultural Sciences

Bradley Garrett

College of Arts and Architecture

Andrew Ahr

Smeal College of Business

Mark Sideck

College of Communications

Laura McKinney

Division of Undergraduate Studies

Will Dunn

College of Education

Laney Coull

College of Earth and Mineral Science

Peter Rinehart

College of Engineering

Vansh Prabhu

College of Health and Human Development 

Monica Ogrodnick

College of Information Science and Technology

Chelsey Wood

College of Liberal Arts

Rachel Harrison

College of Nursing

George Samuel

Schreyer Honors College

Nick Karafilis

Eberly College of Science 

No representative

