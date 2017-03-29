Student Starts GoFundMe For Byron Markle Memorial At Penn State Golf Courses

Student Brandon Pelphrey started a GoFundMe page this week to raise money for a Byron Markle memorial at Penn State’s golf courses. Markle, who studied PGA golf management at Penn State, passed away in a car accident in September.

“Byron touched and improved the lives of everyone he came in contact with. He genuinely cared for everyone and would do anything to help those in need. His impact will never be forgotten and should be shared to anyone who did not have a chance to meet him,” the GoFundMe description reads. “In order to keep his memory alive, we are raising money to build a memorial for him at his home away from home: the golf course. Help us celebrate his life by dedicating an area of the Penn State Golf Courses in his honor.”

Details about the memorial aren’t set in stone, but Pelphrey indicated he plans to update the page with additional plans as the status of the memorial progresses.

At time of publication, the GoFundMe for Markle’s memorial had garnered $280 of its $3,000 goal. A previous GoFundMe page started to assist Markle’s family through this difficult time raised more than $25,000.

A Nissan Pathfinder overturned after driver Tyler Fasig took a wide turn from Blue Course Drive onto North Atherton Street. Police said the vehicle went over the curb and into the grass, then began to spin sideways and rolled over. Markle was partially ejected from the vehicle. Fasig is facing homicide charges and was charged with a DIU at the time of the accident.