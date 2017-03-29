The Price Is Definitely Right: UPAC Offering $1 Tickets To Several BJC Shows This April

The Bryce Jordan Center announced that there will be an event from noon to 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 30 where students will have the opportunity to buy $1 tickets to three select shows at the BJC, courtesy of UPAC.

The $1 tickets are for Jim Gaffigan on April 8, The Illusionists on April 11, and The Price Is Right on April 25.

This deal is available at the HUB, Bryce Jordan Center, Eisenhower Auditorium, and PSU Downtown Theater ticket offices with a Penn State Student ID. It’s also available online. Up to two tickets may be bought at Thursday’s event.

Gaffigan, best known for his stand-up routines, has been in the comedy circle since 1991 and makes his first appearance at Penn State. He started in the New York stand-up scene and now, in addition to continuing with stand-up, stars in movies and TV shows and has authored two books.

The Illusionists, a group from Broadway whose show has been described as a “high-tech magic extravaganza,” also are making its Bryce Jordan Center debut. Most of the show’s acts are some sort of illusion, including mind-reading, levitation, and disappearance.

The Price Is Right Live — a stage show adaptation of the popular show, offers attendees the chance to win prizes playing the short, interactive games — is making its return to the BJC. Select audience members who are registered are invited to “come on down” for the chance to win cash, vacations, and even a car.