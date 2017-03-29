Three-Star Cornerback Trent Gordon Commits To Penn State

The second best 2018 recruiting class got even deeper on Wednesday afternoon when three-star cornerback Trent Gordon announced his commitment to Penn State. The three-star recruit out of Manvel, TX is James Franklin’s 12th commit and first cornerback in the class of 2018.

Gordon is also the No. 37 cornerback in the nation and No. 58 recruit in Texas in 247Sports’ rankings.

Through a God-trusted process, I will be taking my talents to……. pic.twitter.com/YWPTlOtobQ — SAVAGE 1️⃣8️⃣ (@_TRENTG_) March 29, 2017

On Monday, Gordon confirmed that the Nittany Lions had made his whittled-down list of top ten teams, which also included division rival Michigan as well as Florida, LSU, and Texas A&M — located less than two hours from his home outside of Houston.

Earlier in the month, he took an unofficial visit to Happy Valley in the middle of road trip up north where he visited five schools in five days — traveling to see Tennessee, West Virginia, Ohio State, and Michigan along the way.

Football-rich Texas is starting to become a more fertile recruiting ground for Franklin as Gordon joins fellow 2018 commit and four-star safety Isaiah Humphries in leaving the Longhorn State for State College. No players on last year’s roster or in the incoming recruiting class hail from Texas.

At 5’11” and 172 pounds, Gordon is a bit lanky and has room to put on some muscle before suiting up at Beaver Stadium on Saturdays. As someone who also runs track, he does however possess a great deal of speed and athleticism with a 34″ vertical and 4.5 40-yard dash time. That agility will be instrumental in his transition from playing safety in high school to cornerback in college. In his junior year with Manvel, Gordon recorded two interceptions, 81 tackles, and ten pass deflections as the Mavericks won their first 13 games before falling in the state quarterfinals.