You are at:»»18th Annual Coaches Vs. Cancer 5k Back At Medlar Field Saturday

18th Annual Coaches Vs. Cancer 5k Back At Medlar Field Saturday

0
By on News, Student Life

The Penn State student chapter of Coaches vs. Cancer is hosting its 18th annual 5k run/walk on Saturday, April 1. The 5k will begin at 9 a.m. at Medlar Field. Participants will begin at the corner of Curtin and Porter, make their way down towards Hasting, up to Pollock, and ending right back at the baseball stadium.

Whether you’re running competitively or looking for a way to have fun with family and friends, you’re invited to sign up here.

If you’re running as an individual, the registration fee is $15. If you’re running with a group, the registration fee is $10. All proceeds raised will benefit the American Cancer Society in hopes of finding a cure for cancer one day.

Coaches vs. Cancer is a nationally recognized collaboration between the American Cancer Society and the National Association of Basketball Coaches to give basketball coaches, their teams, and their surrounding communities a way to make an impact in the fight against cancer.

This program allows them to use their personal experiences and leadership roles to promote cancer awareness through year-round fundraising activities and efforts.

Photo By: Staff
Share.

About Author

Calvin Ho

Calvin's currently a freshman studying Information Sciences and Technology and Supply Chain or as he likes to describe himself "indecisive and extremely broke." From Bethlehem, Calvin's writing on Onward State to live his passion or to not do what he came to college for. Please contact Calvin on his email [email protected] or if you can't get enough of him, follow him on Instagram at @calvinkintoho

Related Posts

Comments are closed.