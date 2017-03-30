Beta Theta Pi Investigation Results To Be Released By Mid-April

After Penn State announced significant reforms to the Greek life system today, Centre County District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller issued a statement on the ongoing investigation of Beta Theta Pi fraternity and the death of student Timothy Piazza.

“Our work continues investigating the tragic and unnecessary death of Timothy Piazza while at a Beta Theta Pi rush event,” the statement reads. “Our office would like to assure the public that we are continuing to work diligently to comprehensively reconstruct the details of the events that evening through the early morning hours of the following day.”

The Centre County District Attorney’s Office anticipates releasing the findings and results of this investigation by mid-April.

Piazza passed away February 4 at Hershey Medical Center as a result of traumatic injuries sustained when he fell down the basement steps at Beta Theta Pi fraternity on February 2. Piazza was accepting a membership bid at the fraternity’s bid acceptance ceremonies that night. Members of the fraternity did not contact paramedics until 12 hours after they say Piazza fell while intoxicated.

“My office is dedicated to ensuring that every investigation is thoroughly accomplished and that justice, when demanded by the facts, is doggedly pursued,” Parks Miller said in the press release. “Rest assured that we will discover what truly transpired to Timothy Piazza behind the doors of Beta Theta Pi that evening.”