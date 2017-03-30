Football Student Season Ticket Dates Announced

Ladies and gentlemen, the dates you’ve been waiting for have finally been announced. Penn State football student season tickets will go on sale between June 19-22. The order will be first come first serve in terms of seniority, and can be purchased via ticketmaster and will be placed on the student’s ID card.

Ticket prices will remain the same as last season at $218. The order of sale will proceed as follows:

Seniors and Graduate Students: June 19 at 7 a.m.

Juniors: June 20 at 7 a.m.

Sophomores: June 21 at 7 a.m.

Freshmen: June 22 at 7 a.m.

In order to purchase tickets, students must be registered for at least 12 credits while freshmen and transfer students must meet all entrance and admission standards by May 30.

A word to the wise, don’t wake up 10 minutes before the sale on your given day. Wake up well in advance — think of it like a campout — and plan for every variable. Ticketmaster servers have historically crashed due to an influx of users on the site, so keep this in mind when logging on.