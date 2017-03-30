Katie Jordan Elected UPUA President, Voter Turnout Skyrockets

It’s official: Katie Jordan is the next UPUA president.

Jordan was officially elected tonight alongside vice president-elect and running mate Alex Shockley, defeating the only other president-VP ticket of Sammy Geisinger and Jorge Zurita-Coronado — there were no significant executive write-in campaigns. Jordan’s election marks the fifth time in six years that the current vice president took the logical next step and assumed the presidency.

With two UPUA veterans vying to become president of the 12th Assembly, this year’s race was slated to be a close one. When the votes were tallied and the decision was finalized just after polls closed at 10 p.m., however, it became clear Jordan and Shockley’s victory was decisive. The two secured 8,322 of the 12,301 total executive votes, or 67.7 percent.

The dedication from both tickets to relentlessly campaign all day surged a ridiculous voter turnout, crushing the previous record of 9,282 students who voted in the 2015 election by 3,018 voters — approximately 30 percent of the undergraduate student body.

In addition to the new president and vice president, the following At-Large and Academic Representatives were elected to the 12th Assembly. There were 33 candidates fighting for 20 open At-Large spots, whereas most of the academic reps ran unopposed.

At-Large Representatives

Chris Chavez — 2,511

Brad Edwards — 2,359

Ben Cutler — 2,319

Isaac Will — 2,316

Brent Rice — 2,297

Cody Heaton — 2,254

Jake Griggs — 2,250

Kyleigh Higie — 2,180

Zach Robinson — 2,166

Tyler Akers — 2,118

Sophie Haiman — 2,113

Helia Hosseinpour — 2,110

Bhavin Shah — 2,102

Katierose Epstein — 2,086

Courtney Hummel — 2,037

Anthony Stem — 2,011

Spencer Davis — 1,999

Fernando Mendez — 1,964

Alex Frederick — 1,949

Andrew George — 1,948

Academic Representatives

College of Agricultural Sciences

Bradley Garrett

College of Arts and Architecture

Andrew Ahr

Smeal College of Business

Mark Sideck

College of Communications

Laura McKinney

Division of Undergraduate Studies

Will Dunn

College of Education

Laney Coull

College of Earth and Mineral Science

Peter Rinehart

College of Engineering

Vansh Prabhu

College of Health and Human Development

Monica Ogrodnick

College of Information Science and Technology

Chelsey Wood

College of Liberal Arts

Rachel Harrison

College of Nursing

George Samuel

Schreyer Honors College

Nick Karafilis

Eberly College of Science

No representative