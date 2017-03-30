Katie Jordan Elected UPUA President, Voter Turnout Skyrockets

It’s official: Katie Jordan is the next UPUA president.
Jordan was officially elected tonight alongside vice president-elect and running mate Alex Shockley, defeating the only other president-VP ticket of Sammy Geisinger and Jorge Zurita-Coronado — there were no significant executive write-in campaigns. Jordan’s election marks the fifth time in six years that the current vice president took the logical next step and assumed the presidency.
With two UPUA veterans vying to become president of the 12th Assembly, this year’s race was slated to be a close one. When the votes were tallied and the decision was finalized just after polls closed at 10 p.m., however, it became clear Jordan and Shockley’s victory was decisive. The two secured 8,322 of the 12,301 total executive votes, or 67.7 percent.
The dedication from both tickets to relentlessly campaign all day surged a ridiculous voter turnout, crushing the previous record of 9,282 students who voted in the 2015 election by 3,018 voters — approximately 30 percent of the undergraduate student body.
In addition to the new president and vice president, the following At-Large and Academic Representatives were elected to the 12th Assembly. There were 33 candidates fighting for 20 open At-Large spots, whereas most of the academic reps ran unopposed.
At-Large Representatives
- Chris Chavez — 2,511
- Brad Edwards — 2,359
- Ben Cutler — 2,319
- Isaac Will — 2,316
- Brent Rice — 2,297
- Cody Heaton — 2,254
- Jake Griggs — 2,250
- Kyleigh Higie — 2,180
- Zach Robinson — 2,166
- Tyler Akers — 2,118
- Sophie Haiman — 2,113
- Helia Hosseinpour — 2,110
- Bhavin Shah — 2,102
- Katierose Epstein — 2,086
- Courtney Hummel — 2,037
- Anthony Stem — 2,011
- Spencer Davis — 1,999
- Fernando Mendez — 1,964
- Alex Frederick — 1,949
- Andrew George — 1,948
Academic Representatives
College of Agricultural Sciences
Bradley Garrett
College of Arts and Architecture
Andrew Ahr
Smeal College of Business
Mark Sideck
College of Communications
Laura McKinney
Division of Undergraduate Studies
Will Dunn
College of Education
Laney Coull
College of Earth and Mineral Science
Peter Rinehart
College of Engineering
Vansh Prabhu
College of Health and Human Development
Monica Ogrodnick
College of Information Science and Technology
Chelsey Wood
College of Liberal Arts
Rachel Harrison
College of Nursing
George Samuel
Schreyer Honors College
Nick Karafilis
Eberly College of Science
No representative
- Total: 0
