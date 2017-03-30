Penn State Softball Drops Fifth Straight In 7-1 Loss To Pitt

Penn State (12-18, 0-3 Big Ten) couldn’t rebound after getting swept by No. 19 Michigan in a midweek battle on the road against Pitt — falling 7-1.

The Panthers (17-13, 1-8 ACC) managed to get out of a number of jams, conceding just one run despite seven hits from the Nittany Lions.

How It Happened

Penn State broke a three-game scoreless drought in the first inning with leadoff Rebecca Ziegler getting on base with a double and Kristina Brackpool knocking her home in the next at-bat with a single down the third-base line.

Senior pitcher Marlaina Laubach got her second-straight start in the circle for Penn State and kept the Panthers off the board until an error allowed Pitt to tie it with two outs in the second inning.

Laubach started the third inning strong with two quick outs, but Pitt rallied and Penn State’s pitcher was pulled as the home team went ahead 4-1 after three innings.

Penn State had its chances on the offensive end, but continued to leave runners on base — including a situation with the bases loaded in the top of the fifth — and failed to score another run. Pitt tacked on a run in the bottom of the fifth and two in the sixth off a Gabrielle Fredericks’ pinch hit home run to ice it 7-1 in favor of the Panthers.

Player Of The Game

Sarah Dawson | Pitcher | Sophomore

Pitt brought in Dawson in the third inning, and although she wasn’t dominant against Penn State batters, she got the outs when it counted and didn’t give up a run through five innings of work.

What’s Next

Will the Nittany Lions finally have their home opener after two postponed series at Beard Field earlier this season?

The Nittany Lion Softball Park is scheduled to host Indiana at 6 p.m. Friday, 3 p.m. Saturday, and 1 p.m. Sunday, but rain might have an impact with Friday’s matchup. Saturday’s looking better and Sunday will surely be perfect weather to get the home slate going, with sunny skies and 60-degree temperatures forecasted.