Penn State To Hold Annual Renaissance Faire

The annual Penn State Renaissance Faire will take place this Saturday, April 1 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Lederer Park. The faire will feature performances and demos from local organizations and Penn State clubs; it will also include vendors, booths, themed characters, and a children’s corner.

Entrance to the event is free for students and attendees, but there is a fee for vendors.

Some of the featured events include weapons demonstrations, a maypole dance, an Irish step dancing lesson, a Renaissance dancing lesson, and a belly dance performance. Additionally, several students organizations will perform scenes from plays such as Taming of the Shrew and Much Ado About Nothing. A full schedule of events is listed on the event’s Facebook page. 

Lederer Park, the location of the Faire, is south of University Terrance Apartments along University Drive. If you’ve never been down that way, this could be a chance to explore more of the State College community.

Likewise, if the weather is nice and you’re looking for some unique activities to do with your pals, check out the Renaissance Faire to support several Penn State clubs and local vendors.

Photo By: Penn State Renaissance Faire
