Penn State’s Gerard Arceri Named Midseason All-American By Midseason All-American

Freshman midfielder Gerard Arceri was named to Inside Lacrosse’s midseason All-American second team earlier Thursday.

Congrats to Gerard on being named a Midseason All-American by Inside Lacrosse! #WeAre pic.twitter.com/JBs526EnDf — Penn State Lacrosse (@PennStateMLAX) March 30, 2017

Although he may not capture the headlines due to the emergence of star freshman attacker Mac O’Keefe, Arceri’s place in the team is well deserved due to his hard work on the defensive side of the ball and in the faceoff dot. The St. James, NY native is the team’s faceoff specialist; through his team’s first nine games of the season, Arceri has won 155 of 224 faceoffs this season, and his 69 percent win rate ranks third in the nation. Additionally, he’s also won 88 ground balls this season for the Nittany Lions — his average of 9.78 ground balls per game is second in the nation to Albany’s T.D. Irelan. In addition to all of this hard work off the ball, Arceri has scored four goals for the Lions this season.

No. 2 Penn State will take its 9-0 record into a top-5 showdown with No. 5 Ohio State on Sunday, April 2 at the Penn State Lacrosse Field.