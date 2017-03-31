The Best UPUA Election Write-Ins, 2017 Edition

Even though this year’s UPUA election shattered student voter turnout records, some people chose not to vote for actual candidates at all. When you give 40,000 students the reins to elect whoever they want, strange things can happen.

Here’s your friendly reminder that a gerbil nearly won the student body presidency with a write-in campaign.

Katie Jordan and Alex Shockley handily won this year’s executive race, but voters still wrote in 87 votes for neither Jordan/Shockley or the competing Geisinger/Zurita-Coronado ticket. Twenty at-large representative seats were filled, but voters managed to come up with a total of 203 write-in representative candidates — some more creative than others.

Without further ado, these are by far the best write-in votes of the 2017 UPUA Election.

Harambe — 1 Presidential, 13 At-Large

Always in our hearts and in our student government assembly.

Donald Trump — 5 Presidential, 7 At-Large

Although Hillary Clinton won Centre County in the actual presidential election, a number of students think the president of the United States would be a great fit for student body president, as well.

Penn State Superfan — 2 Presidential, 1 At-Large

Your friendly neighborhood Penn State Superfan. We like to imagine this write-in fighting crime in Happy Valley.

Wisconsin blew a 28-7 lead — 1 Presidential

Never forget.

Mickey Mouse — 3 At-Large

He’s not so far off from a gerbil…

Bees are dying at an alarming rate — 1 At-Large

At least someone is here to talk about the real issues.

Collegian is a waste of university funds — 1 At-Large

You know what doesn’t waste your student fee dollars? Your favorite news blog.

Daylong Szn — 1 At-Large

RIP.

Other noteworthy write-ins:

Beyonce

Saquon Barkley

Timmy Turner

Willard Preacher with running mate President [sic]Baron

Anal?

Beethoven da Dog

Beta Theta Pi’s Empty House

Big Play Will Gay

Bob Saget

Boombox Guy

Bring back frat socials

Cash me ousside girl

Dale Earnhardt Sr.

Deez nuts

Den Tuesday

Dirty Dan

Dwight Shrute

Eric Stratton, Rush Chairman, Damn Glad to meet ya

Frank Ocean’s new album

Franklin’s left ball

Free Bird

Hi Onward State (Editor’s note: Hi.)

Hulk Hogan

Jake, from State Farm

Jar Jar Binks

Jesus Christ

Joe Paterno

Joe PaToaster

Kanye West

LionPATH ??

Lord Farquaad

Make Frats Great Again

Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch

Mayor McCheese

Memes about my sadness

Michael Scott

Mike the Mailman

Movin’ On costs too much for the artists they get

Nicholas Cage

Pat Chambers 87-109

Phyrst Happy Hour

Pokémon Go

Poopy Face Tomato Nose

Santa Claus

Savemy GPA

Science Bitch Leader

Send Nudes

Skillet Fries but only when they’re $3.50

Sneezy the Penn State Squirrel

Stone Cold Steve Austin

That lion from Madagascar

That one monster from Monster’s Inc. where he gets a sock on his back

The Burger King

THE Demogorgon

The Ghost of Myron Cope

The kid who opens his laptop in class and porn starts playing

The look on Jim Delany’s face when he had to present the B1G Trophy to James Franklin

The New Downtown Champs

The students who are still protesting the election

The Thompson Hall pizza slice from 2015

The Weasel