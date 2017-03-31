University Park Enrollment By Pennsylvania Counties

Penn State boasts a pretty diverse study body. With students from all 50 states and more than 100 different countries, you can meet someone from seemingly everywhere when you come to the University Park campus.

Like many other large state schools, however, in-state students make up an overwhelming amount of the student body. Whether you see a Philly resident walk by wearing a “Trust the Process” t-shirt or you hear a student use Pittsburgh’s iconic “yinz” phrase in conversation, the state is well-represented in Happy Valley.

This Penn State fact book heat map of Penn State enrollment based on county shows exactly which counties are the biggest contributors to university numbers. Here’s a look at University Park enrollment by Pennsylvania county of residence:

The map helps explain various phenomena, such as why there seems to be so many people from “just outside of Philly.” It’s because there really are a lot of Penn State students from areas close to the city. In fact, four of the top six counties that Penn Staters come from constitute the so-called “just outside of Philly” area. Here are the exact numbers based on university data:

Centre County leads the way with 5,842 students, nearly 1,000 more than the second place county — Montgomery County. There are also Pennsylvania counties that sent very few students to Penn State as of fall 2016. Forest County, for example, sent just 9 students to Penn State. Cameron County and Potter County sent 26 and 32 students respectively.

These numbers are not too surprising considering the populations of these smaller counties. Forest County has a population of just 7,659 and Cameron County is home to just 4,948 residents. Philadelphia County and Allegheny County, on the other hand, are both home to well over a million residents each. Thus, taking a quick glance at Pennsylvania’s student contribution heat map shows how diverse the state of Pennsylvania is, both in terms of topography and population.