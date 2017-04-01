Anaheim Ducks AHL Affiliate Signs Penn State RW Zach Saar To One-Year Contract

Former Penn State right winger Zach Saar signed a one-year contract with the AHL’s San Diego Gulls today, becoming the second Penn State men’s hockey alumni to sign a contract in an NHL organization this offseason after defenseman Vince Pedrie signed with the New York Rangers.

“I’m grateful for this opportunity to play in the AHL next season with such a great organization,” Saar told gopsusports.com. “Looking back, I couldn’t be more thankful for my time at Penn State which has afforded me every chance to develop as both a hockey player and person. The people are what makes Penn State special. In line with this, my teammates have made all the difference in my time here and I’m forever thankful to them.”

Saar, who was best known for his size and physicality during his four years on the Penn State men’s hockey team, played 18 games for the Nittany Lions this season. His signature moment in the blue and white came in the inaugural Big Ten Tournament in 2014. Saar scored the game-winning goal in double overtime to upset No. 12 Michigan and send his team to the quarterfinals against Wisconsin.

The Richland, MI native scored 15 goals and added 14 assists for Penn State over his four-year career, and he will finish his four-year degree at Penn State this spring before reporting to San Diego to play for the Gulls later this summer.

“Zach’s game is built for pro hockey and we are really excited for him and look forward to following his success,” head coach Guy Gadowsky said. “I’m sure he will be a fan favorite in pro hockey just like he was here at Penn State.”