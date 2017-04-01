Kevin Jonas Reportedly Also At THON 2017, Went Unnoticed

“I was there the whole time,” the eldest Jonas, Kevin said. “Joe literally only performed for an hour, but I stood for 46.”

To our shock, Joe Jonas wasn’t the only Jonas Brother in attendance during this year’s dance marathon. Oldest of the pop trio, Kevin, revealed that he was in the Bryce Jordan Center for nearly the entire duration of THON.

“I memorized the line dance and everything,” he said. “Meanwhile Joe ran off to Champs, and that’s the only thing people talked about.”

The ex-pop singer explained that he didn’t want to make a fuss about his appearance, and decided to make it all about the kids. But still, he thought at least someone would notice him while he walked through the concourse and the rows on occasion, but not one Penn State student did.

“I know it’s been a couple years and I never had a solo career, but I was in the band too!” Kevin said about his Jonas Brothers days. “I had a TV show that aired TWO SEASONS and neither Joe nor Nick ever did.”

“Whatever… it’s all #FTK…”