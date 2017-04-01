New Beaver Stadium Renovation Renderings Leaked, Joe Paterno Statue Spotted

Last month’s Facilities Master Plan unveiling provided a glimpse into the future of Penn State’s athletic facilities. Among the hot ticket items were the Center of Excellence, the Natatorium, and of course Beaver Stadium.

Onward State received an email from an anonymous source who claims to be a high-ranking official in Penn State Athletics. The details, which included secret renderings from the Master Plan, will shock you:

The state of the art facility includes an addition that was held out of the previous blueprint originally released, likely for fear of public outrage — for better or for worse. Here’s a glimpse at the new rendering:

Yes, it seems university officials deemed the unveiling of this brand new Beaver Stadium blueprint the perfect time to announce their decision to return the Joe Paterno statue to its rightful spot on campus.

Honoring the all-time college football wins leader at the Temple game this year was a step, but something tells us this is going a little overboard.

One rendering in particular featured a large cluster of statues located atop the brick canopy — akin to gargoyles sitting on their perch, keeping a watchful eye on Penn State fans as they enter the stadium.

Touchdown Jesus? Our Joe? We’re sensing a common theme here.

Could this signal the return of the Penn State-Notre Dame rivalry? Was Rudy offsides? You be the judge.