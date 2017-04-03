You are at:»»A Thank You To Our Sponsors

A Thank You To Our Sponsors

0
By on News

We would like to take this time to say thank you to all of our wonderful sponsors that help support our goal of fostering conversation within the Penn State community. As part of our Partner Program, these sponsors help support our initiatives financially and ensure we can continue providing our readers with the best blend of content.

We encourage you to support our sponsors:

Bobby Rahal Honda of State College

Come down to check out Bobby Rahal’s selection of deals on many different models. The dealership is located at 2796 West College Ave.

Copper Beech

Copper Beech has a number of spaces still available for student housing in the Fall.

Must Stash Warehouse

Must Stash is the place for storage — inquire about summer deals.

South Hills School of Business 

Choose from 11 different degree programs offered at South Hills School of Business — Apply online!

Share.

About Author

David Abruzzese

David is a senior from Rochester, NY, nestled right in beautiful Western New York. He is majoring in Broadcast Journalism, and as an avid sports fan, he passionately supports the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres. He is the first Penn Stater from his family, and couldn’t be prouder to represent Penn State University. In his free time, he likes to alpine ski, and play golf. You can follow him on Twitter @abruz11, and can contact him via email at [email protected]

Related Posts

Comments are closed.