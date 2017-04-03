Comedians Pete Davidson And Alex Moffat Coming To Eisenhower Auditorium

SPA announced on Monday that it will bring “Saturday Night Live” cast members Pete Davidson and Alex Moffat to Penn State on April 19.

The comedians will take the Eisenhower Auditorium stage at 8 p.m. on that Wednesday night.

Tickets will be made available to students for free on April 5 with a valid Penn State student ID. There is a two-ticket maximum that can be obtained with an ID. On April 12, the general public can grab any remaining tickets to the event.

Tickets are available at the Eisenhower Auditorium box office, the HUB information desk, the Bryce Jordan Center, and the Penn State Downtown Theatre Center.

The 23-year-old Davidson is the youngest member of the SNL cast is in his third season with the show. He’s also made appearances in the 2015 Comedy Central Justin Bieber Roast, MTV’s “Guy Code” and “Wild ‘n Out,” and Amy Schumer’s “Trainwreck.”

New York-based comedian Moffat made his first appearance on the Emmy Award-winning show in October of 2016. After getting his start performing at The Second City’s Bizco and Boatco, The Annoyance, iO, Zanies, The Comedy Bar, and The Public House Theater, the Chicago native starred in film “Uncle John.”